Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

McDaniel earns first Sun Belt Player of the Week honor

JMU women’s basketball freshman Peyton McDaniel has been named the CAA Rookie of the Week.
JMU women’s basketball freshman Peyton McDaniel has been named the CAA Rookie of the Week.(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) women’s basketball junior guard Peyton McDaniel was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon.

McDaniel scored 26 points against Georgia Southern and 28 against Troy, with great shooting percentages, on her way to a career stretch of games for the Dukes’. McDaniel is currently shooting 45.6% (47-of-103) from behind the arc and has recorded five games with at least five three-pointers this season. Her three-point percentage ranks first in the Sun Belt and 12th in the nation.

For McDaniel, this is her first conference player of the week award, and JMU has had two other players get the conference’s weekly honor this season: senior guard Kiki Jefferson (Nov. 15 & 22) and junior center Kseniia Kozlova (Dec. 27). No other team has had more than one weekly award winner so far this season.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Photo: Michael Holzworth
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
SFD rescues two people from house fire on Lucas Hollow Road.
Two people rescued from burning home
Officer Ice has been accused of stealing a fellow officer's half-eaten lunch.
Police K-9 accused of stealing coworker’s lunch, department says

Latest News

JMU Football (File)
Centeio, Black earn VaSID football awards, 11 Dukes named All-State
JMU men's soccer
JMU men’s soccer releases spring schedule
Destiny Good is a dedicated student and star pitcher who helped guide the Riverheads Softball...
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Destiny Good
JMU men’s basketball falls to Southern Miss 83-70, drops to 4-4 in Sun Belt play
JMU men’s basketball falls to Southern Miss 83-70, drops to 4-4 in Sun Belt play