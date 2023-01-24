McDaniel earns first Sun Belt Player of the Week honor

NEW ORLEANS, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) women’s basketball junior guard Peyton McDaniel was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon.

McDaniel scored 26 points against Georgia Southern and 28 against Troy, with great shooting percentages, on her way to a career stretch of games for the Dukes’. McDaniel is currently shooting 45.6% (47-of-103) from behind the arc and has recorded five games with at least five three-pointers this season. Her three-point percentage ranks first in the Sun Belt and 12th in the nation.

For McDaniel, this is her first conference player of the week award, and JMU has had two other players get the conference’s weekly honor this season: senior guard Kiki Jefferson (Nov. 15 & 22) and junior center Kseniia Kozlova (Dec. 27). No other team has had more than one weekly award winner so far this season.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.