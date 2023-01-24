New emergency radio increases coverage in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County has expanded its emergency radio coverage.

The process started in 2020 when the previous radio system in place reached its end-of-life span.

Page County Emergency Communications Center said they added an additional radio site called Kibler Hill at the northern end of the county.

“In addition to that, we tied into Rockingham County’s radio system which helped increase radio coverage, especially in the Shenandoah area,” Danielle Rhinehart, director of Page County ECC said.

Rhinehart said this upgrade helps first responders have better communication with other emergency personnel and ECC.

“These communications could potentially save a life because responders don’t have to wait for better service to call for additional help,” Rhinehart said. “Although residents may not have been directly involved this new and improved system is being put to good use in helping our first responders who are serving our county.”

Page County ECC said this has increased radio coverage from 60% to 95% in the county.

