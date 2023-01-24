Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges

Draw Your Weather
Goodloe shared with us this is all a big understanding and everything will be settled in court.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A business owner in Staunton was recently arrested. The owner of the Rask Florist has been accused of felony charges, including embezzlement.

The owner of the Rask Florist building reported that his equipment was missing to Staunton Police. Investigators determined that the equipment was moved out of the property and up for sale.

Staunton Police said more details may come as the investigation continues, but there are charges against the owner of the business, Luanne Goodloe, for embezzlement and obtaining money on false pretenses.

“The intent has to be for it to be permanently deprived from the individual that owns the property. Whenever it’s embezzlement, it’s basically a larceny of property that is entrusted for someone else through some type of employment or business,” Sgt. Butch Shifflett explained.

Rask Florist moved its business to the building on Springhill Road after a fire in its former downtown building last year.

We reached out to Goodloe who shared with us this is all a big understanding and everything will be settled in court.

