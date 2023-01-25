Barricade situation in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies are on scene of a barricade situation in Port Republic.

Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told WHSV they got a call about a domestic situation on Ore Bank Road.

He said there is one person inside of a residence there, and there is no danger to others at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

