Barricade situation in Rockingham County
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies are on scene of a barricade situation in Port Republic.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told WHSV they got a call about a domestic situation on Ore Bank Road.
He said there is one person inside of a residence there, and there is no danger to others at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
