Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Barricade situation in Rockingham County

(WECT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies are on scene of a barricade situation in Port Republic.

Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told WHSV they got a call about a domestic situation on Ore Bank Road.

He said there is one person inside of a residence there, and there is no danger to others at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Photo: Michael Holzworth
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
SFD rescues two people from house fire on Lucas Hollow Road.
Two people rescued from burning home
Officer Ice has been accused of stealing a fellow officer's half-eaten lunch.
Police K-9 accused of stealing coworker’s lunch, department says

Latest News

Centeio, Black earn VaSID awards for JMU football
Centeio, Black earn VaSID awards for JMU football
.
‘Hilinski’s Hope’ brings light to mental health in student athletes at JMU
.
New emergency radio increases coverage in Page County
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday