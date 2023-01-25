High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 24
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 24.
Girls
Spotswood 47, Broadway 23
Harrisonburg 48, Rockbridge County 33
Turner Ashby 40, Luray 33
Stuarts Draft 41, Riverheads 23
Buffalo Gap 65, Fort Defiance 64
Boys
Spotswood 64, Broadway 50
Rockbridge County 63, Harrisonburg 60
Turner Ashby 54, Luray 39
Stuarts Draft 42, Riverheads 40
Buffalo Gap 32, Fort Defiance 29
Staunton 55, Wilson Memorial 50
