High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 24

Daybreak Trivia

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 24.

Girls

Spotswood 47, Broadway 23

Harrisonburg 48, Rockbridge County 33

Turner Ashby 40, Luray 33

Stuarts Draft 41, Riverheads 23

Buffalo Gap 65, Fort Defiance 64

Boys

Spotswood 64, Broadway 50

Rockbridge County 63, Harrisonburg 60

Turner Ashby 54, Luray 39

Stuarts Draft 42, Riverheads 40

Buffalo Gap 32, Fort Defiance 29

Staunton 55, Wilson Memorial 50

