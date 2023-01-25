Turning windy into Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Most of the Valley will have more spotty showers and drizzle into the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s with low visibility. Roads will be wet mainly. However some slick spots mainly for elevated roads, bridges and overpasses as well as many mountain roads. Especially where we had snow. Slick roads still for our West Virginia locations and mountains.

A few isolated showers this evening as the front crosses. These can be a few quick downpours but not widespread. Temperatures hold in the low to mid 30s.

Only partial clearing at times but the wind picks up around midnight. Snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains, flurries elsewhere across West Virginia. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will gust up to 20-30 mph across the area with higher ridges and mountains especially in West Virginia gusting to up to 45 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Windy, putting wind chills in the 20s. Staying mostly cloudy heading into the afternoon. A chilly and windy day with gusts up to 30-40 mph at times. More snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains with snow flurries and squalls possible elsewhere in West Virginia. We could even see some flurries in the Valley but unlikely for most. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, but with the wind feeling a good 10 degrees colder.

Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with snow showers continuing for the Alleghenies. Very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day. Cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Cold and breezy at times for the day with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A cold evening under mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the 30s. Very cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Increasing clouds for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and cloudy. Staying mainly cloudy for the day and pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and more clouds than sun. Partly sunny for the day and chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and more clouds than sun. A chilly afternoon with highs in the low 40s and staying mainly cloudy. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.