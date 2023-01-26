Draw Your Weather
Augusta County BOS provides funding to Mt. Solon Vol. Fire Department

The board approved a funding request of more than $16,000 for the Mount Solon Volunteer Fire Department(Augusta County BOS)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer fire and rescue companies are able to operate because of donations and local government funding.

Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain, who represents Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, is pushing a new bill that would make them an essential service allowing them to receive ARPA funding.

At the local level, Wednesday’s Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting allotted upgrades to its volunteer fire and rescue departments.

“I would like to help them buy some vehicle stabilization equipment,” Jeffrey Slaven, member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors said.

The board approved a funding request of more than $16,000 for the Mount Solon Volunteer Fire Department.

“They would have the equipment necessary to stabilize the cars for when our firefighters and our volunteers get in and around these vehicles the fear of an additional rollover or something happening would kind of take that off the table,” Slaven said.

They hope the funds help the department operate safer and more swiftly with stabilizing equipment.

“When they go out on these calls, vehicles, things, they’re trying to extract people, perform life-saving acts on victims in these crashes,” Slaven said.

