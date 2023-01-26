Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Buena Vista residents asked to stay inside during manhunt; schools on lockdown

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in the area of 4th St. and Linden Avenue in the City of Buena Vista are being asked to remain inside their homes until further notice.

Police are looking for a Black male wearing a black hoodie and green pants who was seen heading west on foot.

Anyone who sees someone matching this description is asked to notify the Rockbridge Communications Center by dialing 911.

Residents are also asked to secure vehicles and homes.

All Buena Vista Public Schools are on lockdown with shelter in place, with no one allowed in or out of the schools until further notice. The school district says this is “due to a robbery in the community.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricade situation in Rockingham County
Goodloe shared with us this is all a big understanding and everything will be settled in court.
Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she...
Topless woman breaks into church, destroys Jesus statue, police say

Latest News

Suspect leads police on pursuit in Harrisonburg.
Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg
Snow and sleet accumulation from a deck in New Market
Parts of the area receive first snowfall of the season
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A cold and windy end to the week
healthwise