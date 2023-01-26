Draw Your Weather
Carilion Clinic is hosting trainings for traumatic bleeding events

By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is hoping to educate the public on what to do in traumatic bleeding events with its free “Stop the Bleed” trainings in the coming weeks.

“What we tend to teach the communities is three ways to stop the bleed. We teach them compression, packing and then using tourniquets,” said Ottilia Lewis, the trauma outreach coordinator for Carilion.

When a traumatic blood loss call comes in, depending on the location, it could take emergency responders at least 10 minutes to get there. People knowing what to do, can be vital to the outcome of the situation.

”We all have knives in our kitchens, we have scissors at our house. And accidents happen more commonly in the home or in private areas. So by having these skills, you can help your friends, your neighbors and your families to stay safe.”

Lewis said as a level one trauma center, besides improving the health of the community, Carilion wants to prevent these situations before they happen.

The next training will be held at the Buchanan Public Library on Saturday Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is presented by Botetourt County Fire and EMS. The next will be on Feb. 11 at Eagle Rock Public Library and Feb. 18 at Fincastle Public Library.

You can register by calling 540-928-2900 but walk-ins are also welcome on the day of the training.

