Inmates escape Abingdon jail

By Jacob Fife
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Va. (WHSV) - Two inmates have escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. (WCSO)

According to a Facebook post by the WCSO, around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 26, inmates Johnny Shane Brown, age 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, age 31 of Abingdon escaped from the recreational yard and are allegedly driving a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV that has visible damage on the rear of the vehicle with Virginia license plates of UDZ-6049.

The WCSO describes Brown as a 182-pound white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with gray hair. Ricketson is described as a 212-pound white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair.

As of 5:30 p.m. a $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the apprehension of the two escapees.

The sheriff’s office encourages for anyone who sees either men or the vehicle to call 911 immediately.

