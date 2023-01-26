Draw Your Weather
Metro Richmond Zoo announces name of baby hippo

Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022. (Source: Metro Richmond Zoo)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The results are in! After nearly 19,000 votes were cast, Metro Richmond Zoo officially announced the name of its baby pygmy hippo!

After beating the other finalists with just over 1,000 votes, say hello to Petunia!

Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.(Metro Richmond Zoo)

Here are the results:

1. Petunia: 5,079 votes

2. Dumplin’: 4,070 votes

3. Penelope: 3,615 votes

4. Olive: 3,550 votes

5. Holly: 2,110 votes

6. Gayla: 539 votes

The zoo says Petunia is confident, brave, and spunky, and gets her energy out by running around and splashing in the water.

“Now that she is comfortable in the pool, the water level has risen to normal. Each morning when Iris and Petunia are moved into the indoor pool area, Petunia will usually lead the way straight into the water,” Metro Richmond Zoo said in a news release.

Petunia and her mother Iris can be seen every day at Hippo Haven by the public. When Petunia gets bigger and when the weather warms up, the duo will be let outside in the outdoor habitat.

