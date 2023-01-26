Mount Crawford final draft of comprehensive plan posted

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Mount Crawford has posted the final draft of its first comprehensive plan in recent history.

“It’s everything that we have gathered over the last year including the two surveys and three public engagements between the citizens and the business owners in town,” Libby Clark, town manager for Mount Crawford said.

The plan is full of data, history, public engagements and surveys of how residents and businesses see the town in the next five years.

“Short-term, medium-term, long-term is all in one packet for everybody to see,” Clark said.

Comprehensive plans are usually updated every five years but the town of Mount Crawford has gone several years without a new plan.

“The transportation chapter is the biggest and has specific items per Virginia code that we have to hit on and reach and we’ve done all that and of course not having it done for so many years it’s almost like starting from scratch,” Clark said.

Clark said the town plans to make a new comprehensive plan every five years now.

They will be able to remove items from this comprehensive plan that were completed and add new ones on in five years.

“Trying to implement from not only what we need infrastructure wise but from the people, the people who live here, the people who work here and just how to move forward,” Clark said.

The town will hold a joint planning commission and town council meeting on Feb 13 where there will be a public hearing for residents to have a final say in the plan.

The meeting will be at the Mount Crawford Municipal Center at 7 p.m.

