Rockingham County Board of Supervisors pass resolution for Massanutten water and sewer system

Rockingham County, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday regarding the Massanutten water and sewer system.

The resolution outlined the County’s intention to move forward with trying to acquire the system from Massanutten Public Service Corporation, which is run by a privately-owned company, Utilities, Inc.

The main motivation for the County wanting to takeover is to alleviate people living on the mountain from having to pay high bills.

Rockingham County Attorney Thomas Miller said the average family of four living in Massanutten pays about four times more in water and sewer than a family of the same size in the County and in the state.

“Those monthly bills are a little under $50 a month, as are the monthly bills for people with various services in the county. We run around $47.50. People on the mountain pay $200 a month,” he explained.

Even though the Board of Supervisors is adamant about taking control of it, MPSC said they are not willing to negotiate.

“I think this resolution is a bad idea. It’s fueled by emotion, by misinformation, like I said there’s a lot of unanswered questions,” MPSC State President Dana Hill said. “We’re a private business just like any other... We are in the water and sewer business. That’s what we do, and we will use our resources to continue to retain that right to serve our customers.

Hill said he is not sure what the next steps are, and there is no timeline in this situation.

