Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg

Suspect leads police on pursuit in Harrisonburg.
Suspect leads police on pursuit in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lt. Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) confirmed that a suspect is in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning.

According to the HPD, they received a report of an alleged stolen vehicle on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m.

State and County authorities tried to get the vehicle stop, but the suspect reportedly passed the stops and kept driving. The Virginia State Police and Rockingham County Police eventually stopped the suspect at Kelley Street in Harrisonburg and arrested the suspect.

No injuries have been reported. WHSV will share any updates on this story as soon as we get them.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricade situation in Rockingham County
Goodloe shared with us this is all a big understanding and everything will be settled in court.
Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she...
Topless woman breaks into church, destroys Jesus statue, police say

Latest News

Snow and sleet accumulation from a deck in New Market
Parts of the area receive first snowfall of the season
Buena Vista residents asked to stay inside during manhunt; schools on lockdown
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A cold and windy end to the week
healthwise