Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lt. Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) confirmed that a suspect is in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning.

According to the HPD, they received a report of an alleged stolen vehicle on North Main Street around 11:30 a.m.

State and County authorities tried to get the vehicle stop, but the suspect reportedly passed the stops and kept driving. The Virginia State Police and Rockingham County Police eventually stopped the suspect at Kelley Street in Harrisonburg and arrested the suspect.

No injuries have been reported. WHSV will share any updates on this story as soon as we get them.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.