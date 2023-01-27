‘Dogs 2 Read 2′ is back at the Massanutten Regional Library in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dogs 2 Read 2 program is making a comeback at the Massanutten Regional Library in downtown Harrisonburg after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program allows students in grades K-5th to practice reading and interact with therapy dogs.

”They’re great for building confidence because the dog, unlike the mom, me, or the teacher is not going to stop them and say ‘Oh wait, you know, sound that word out, you mispronounced it’. The dog is just gonna accept it,” Youth Services Coordinator with the library Denise Munroe said.

She added that this is a great opportunity to draw in kids who may be more reluctant to read or to introduce kids to an animal for the first time.

Dogs 2 Read 2 will follow the library’s Cool After School program, which includes a different activity every week like Legos, crafts, super science and Kiva. Munroe said the two will complement each other.

All kids under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Dogs 2 Read 2 starts Thursday, Feb 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the William C Harris Children’s Room.

Dogs 2 Read 2 happens every Thursday at 4:30. (WHSV)

