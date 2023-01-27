Escaped inmates captured, WCSO says

ABINGDON, Va. (WHSV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has announced that the two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon have been captured in Tennessee.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 27, the WCSO reported that Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson were captured in Hawkins County, Tennessee without incident. The two escapees were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located this morning in Bulls Gap, Virginia.

Officers located Brown and Ricketson hiding in the upstairs of a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tennessee. Both were arrested without incident. Federal inmate, Johnny Brown, will be held in Washington County Tennessee Jail without bond. Two-counts convicted murderer, Albert Ricketson, will be held in Hawkins County Tennessee Jail without bond.

