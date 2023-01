High School Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, January 26

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from high school basketball games on Thursday, January 26.

Girls

Fort Defiance 52, Rockbridge County 13

Clark County 41, Strasburg 40

Madison County 69, East Rockingham 66 (2 OT)

Boys

Fort Defiance 59, Monticello 46

Clarke County 35, Strasburg 32

Wilson Memorial 69, Stuarts Draft 59

