JMU football to host annual Spring Game in 2023

JMU football to host annual Spring Game in 2023
JMU football to host annual Spring Game in 2023(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JMU football to host annual Spring Game in 2023

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football announced that the annual Spring Game will be played this April at Bridgeforth Stadium.

After a historic FBS debut that saw the Dukes go 8-3 overall and notch their first-ever Top 25 ranking, JMU will be entering its second season as a Sun Belt team.

The Dukes begin practice on March 23rd and the Spring Game will kick off on April 22nd at 1 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium. Admission is free and the format of the game will be announced closer to the event.

