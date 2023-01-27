JMU football to host annual Spring Game in 2023

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football announced that the annual Spring Game will be played this April at Bridgeforth Stadium.

After a historic FBS debut that saw the Dukes go 8-3 overall and notch their first-ever Top 25 ranking, JMU will be entering its second season as a Sun Belt team.

The Dukes begin practice on March 23rd and the Spring Game will kick off on April 22nd at 1 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium. Admission is free and the format of the game will be announced closer to the event.

