JMU football to host annual Spring Game in 2023
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football announced that the annual Spring Game will be played this April at Bridgeforth Stadium.
After a historic FBS debut that saw the Dukes go 8-3 overall and notch their first-ever Top 25 ranking, JMU will be entering its second season as a Sun Belt team.
The Dukes begin practice on March 23rd and the Spring Game will kick off on April 22nd at 1 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium. Admission is free and the format of the game will be announced closer to the event.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.