JMU men’s basketball sneaks past Coastal Carolina 75-69, improves to 5-4 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, James Madison men’s basketball grabbed a 75-69 win over Coastal Carolina in Harrisonburg.

The Dukes improve to 14-8 and 5-4 in conference play. Vado Morse led the Dukes with 15 points while Terrence Edwards added 13 points and pulled down four boards. Noah Freidel had 13 points while Mezie Offurum added 12 points and 6 rebounds. Takal Molson grabbed nine boards.

Coastal Carolina outrebounded James Madison 38-35. However, the Dukes grabbed five more points off turnovers and shot 72% on free throws while the Chanticleers only shot 66% from the charity stripe.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday when they host Louisiana Monroe at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

