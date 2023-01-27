Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU men’s basketball sneaks past Coastal Carolina 75-69, improves to 5-4 in Sun Belt

JMU men’s basketball sneaks past Coastal Carolina 75-69, improves to 5-4 in Sun Belt
JMU men’s basketball sneaks past Coastal Carolina 75-69, improves to 5-4 in Sun Belt(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU men’s basketball sneaks past Coastal Carolina 75-69, improves to 5-4 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, James Madison men’s basketball grabbed a 75-69 win over Coastal Carolina in Harrisonburg.

The Dukes improve to 14-8 and 5-4 in conference play. Vado Morse led the Dukes with 15 points while Terrence Edwards added 13 points and pulled down four boards. Noah Freidel had 13 points while Mezie Offurum added 12 points and 6 rebounds. Takal Molson grabbed nine boards.

Coastal Carolina outrebounded James Madison 38-35. However, the Dukes grabbed five more points off turnovers and shot 72% on free throws while the Chanticleers only shot 66% from the charity stripe.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday when they host Louisiana Monroe at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect leads police on pursuit in Harrisonburg.
Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg
Inmates Escape Abingdon Jail, according to the WCSO.
Inmates escape Abingdon jail
Sammy J. Martz
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

High School Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, January 26
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, January 26
JMU women’s basketball falls to Coastal Carolina 79-64, drops to 7-2 in Sun Belt
JMU women’s basketball falls to Coastal Carolina 79-64, drops to 7-2 in Sun Belt
JMU football to host annual Spring Game in 2023
JMU football to host annual Spring Game in 2023
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 24
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 24