JMU women’s basketball falls to Coastal Carolina 79-64, drops to 7-2 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball dropped a road test to Coastal Carolina 79-64 on Thursday evening.

The top-ranked Sun Belt team falls to 17-4 overall including a 7-2 mark in conference action. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 17 points while pulling down four rebounds. Kseniia Kozlova and Steph Ouderkirk added 10 points apiece. Peyton McDaniel and Claire Neff grabbed six rebounds each for the purple and gold.

James Madison outrebounded Coastal Carolina 41-37. However, the Chanticleers scored four more second chance points and shot 47% on three-points while the Dukes only made 21% from long range.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday when they face Georgia State on the road. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

