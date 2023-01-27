Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Juvenile charged after allegedly placing bomb threat toward Henry Co. middle school

(KVLY)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A bomb threat was placed over social media toward Laurel Park Middle School Friday, resulting in one juvenile being taken into custody.

The recipient of the message reported it to authorities, leading the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and school officials to work together and ensure the students and staff were safe.

The threat was evaluated, and the suspect admitted it was a hoax. The person has been charged with threats to bomb or burn (felony), and is being held at W. W. Moore Detention facility.

The Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office adds “Parents are urged to have conversations with their children who are students, encouraging them to immediately report any type of threat they hear and also not be involved in these acts as they can have serious legal repercussions.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63- CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect leads police on pursuit in Harrisonburg.
Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg
Inmates Escape Abingdon Jail, according to the WCSO.
Inmates escape Abingdon jail, stolen car found police say
Sammy J. Martz
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A cold and breezy end to the week
David Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.
Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography
Fire at Sister-to-Sister Cafe in downtown Bedford
Cafe building destroyed in downtown Bedford fire
Stephanie Penn's Full Weather Report Jan 27
Stephanie Penn's Full Weather Report Jan 27