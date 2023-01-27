Draw Your Weather
Businesses damaged in downtown Bedford fire

Fire at Sister-to-Sister Cafe in downtown Bedford
Fire at Sister-to-Sister Cafe in downtown Bedford(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two businesses were extensively damaged by fire in Bedford County Friday, according to the Town of Bedford.

The Bedford Fire Department and other agencies have contained the fire at the Sister-to-Sister Cafe on South Bridge Street and Peace of Mind Civil Engineering, next door.

No injuries have been reported and no cause determined for the fire, which was reported late Friday morning.

