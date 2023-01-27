Draw Your Weather
Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond City Police officer is behind bars facing dozens of child pornography charges.

Officer David Stone, of Mineral, is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Stone, 51, was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.

“After a lengthy investigation ... Investigators seized multiple digital media devices to be examined by the LCSO Forensics Unit,” the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Friday. “After the items were examined, they were found to contain a large number of files containing images of child sexual exploitation, with several of the images matching those reported in the cyber-tip.”

Richmond Police has released a statement after Stone’s arrest:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit at 540-967-1234 or anonymously at Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

