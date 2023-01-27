Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

VCU student dies after hit by car while crossing West Main Street

On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection...
On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Laurel and West Main Streets.(Atlanta News First)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A student at Virginia Commonwealth University has died after she was hit by a car while crossing the street on campus Friday morning.

VCU Vice President Aaron Hart shared the news in an email to students and families. On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Laurel and West Main Streets. She was taken to VCU Medical Center, where she later died.

Hart then says the school is offering counseling resources to students dealing with this tragedy.

The message ends with a reminder to community members to be aware of the importance of sharing the roads in and around VCU and using designated crosswalks, staying focused on traffic signals and sharing intersections to remain safe.

The Richmond Police Department is actively investigating.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect leads police on pursuit in Harrisonburg.
Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg
Inmates Escape Abingdon Jail, according to the WCSO.
Inmates escape Abingdon jail, stolen car found police say
Sammy J. Martz
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Juvenile charged after allegedly placing bomb threat toward Henry Co. middle school
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A cold and breezy end to the week
David Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.
Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography
Fire at Sister-to-Sister Cafe in downtown Bedford
Cafe building destroyed in downtown Bedford fire