Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Amazon axes free grocery delivery on Prime orders under $150

FILE - An Amazon Fresh grocery store stands in Warrington, Pa., on Feb. 4, 2022. In an email to...
FILE - An Amazon Fresh grocery store stands in Warrington, Pa., on Feb. 4, 2022. In an email to Prime members Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Amazon said that they are axing free grocery delivery for Prime members on orders less than $150.(APAP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is axing free grocery delivery for Prime members on orders less than $150.

Customers who get their groceries delivered from Amazon Fresh -- and pay less than $150 — will be charged between $3.95 and $9.95, depending on the order size, the company said in an email to Prime members Friday.

The new policy starts February 28.

“We will continue to offer convenient two-hour delivery windows for all orders, and customers in some areas will be able to select a longer, six-hour delivery window for a reduced fee,” Amazon said in the email.

Launched in 2005, Prime has more than 200 million members worldwide who pay $139 a year, or $14.99 a month, for faster shipping and other perks, such as free delivery and returns.

Currently, the company offers members free grocery deliveries on orders above $35, with the exception of New York, where it’s $50.

Under the new policy, the company said delivery charges will be $3.95 for orders between $100-$150, $6.95 for orders of $50 to $100, and $9.95 for orders under $50. Amazon Fresh deliveries over $150 will remain free.

“We’re introducing a service fee on some Amazon Fresh delivery orders to help keep prices low in our online and physical grocery stores as we better cover grocery delivery costs and continue to enable offering a consistent, fast, and high-quality delivery experience,” Amazon spokesperson Lara Hendrickson said in a prepared statement.

The company has dozens of Amazon Fresh stores across the U.S. and has opened some abroad. Amazon has also owned Whole Foods since 2017.

The decision to impose new fees comes as the company attempts to trim costs amid a hazy economic environment. In the past few months, it has axed unprofitable areas of its business and paused hiring among its corporate workforce. It said this month that it will lay off 18,000 workers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect leads police on pursuit in Harrisonburg.
Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg
Inmates Escape Abingdon Jail, according to the WCSO.
Inmates who escaped Abingdon jail captured in Tennessee
Sammy J. Martz
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger is here to tell you what you need to know as you...
Income tax changes are not just federal: what has changed at the state level

Latest News

Bodycam video shows Tyre Nichols being pulled out of his by Memphis police officers. (City of...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols pulled out of car by police
Video from a street camera captured the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. (City of Memphis via...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols beaten by Memphis police officers
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
The Afton Express is riding high after more than 12 thousand rides completed.
Afton Express ready to expand schedule amid reported accomplishments