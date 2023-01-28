Anicira adds another monthly pet food pantry event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Anicira is expanding its pet food pantry to two weeks a month instead of once a month as it was previously.

Anicira’s Marketing and Communication Manager, Katie Nicholson, said they distributed 390,286 meals to pets in need in 2022. That is 97,220 more meals than was given in 2021.

She said with the increase in demand, more community help is needed.

“We need volunteers to help us direct traffic, unload food and load into people’s cars and check in clients,” Nicholson said. “The second highest demand would be donations. The last couple of months we have run a bit short on pet food, which obviously not ideal. We want to be able to support all of the pet families who are in need.”

To eliminate extended wait times, events are divided by the first letter of your last name. Last names beginning with A-L will attend the second Saturday, and M-Z will come on the fourth Saturday.

Nicholson said when people arrive, they will be directed through a drive-through line to check in and the food will be loaded into their car. Multiple families can come in the same car.

She said Anicira is willing to help families outside Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The next pet food pantry is Saturday, Jan 28 from 8 a.m. to noon at Anicira Adoption Center at 910 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg, VA 22902.

Donations should be brought to Ancira’s Harrisonburg Veterinary Center at 1992 Medical Avenue Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

To volunteer or find more information, click here.

