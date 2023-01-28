Harrisonburg Police Chief responds to release of Tyre Nichols video

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s Police Chief Kelley Warner sent a letter to the community Friday night following the release of body camera footage documenting a deadly encounter between Memphis Police and 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

You can read the full letter below.

To the Community of Harrisonburg,

Like all of you, I and every member of the Harrisonburg Police Department are horrified by the unimaginable brutality committed by five police officers of the Memphis Police Department. Our sincere condolences go out to the Nichols family.

We must all be committed to ensuring horrendous acts of violence cease to exist in our society — especially those acts that occur at the hands of those tasked with protecting our community. To that end, the Harrisonburg Police Department has several layers of checks and balances within our department. To begin with, we hire outstanding candidates. Further, our training program is known throughout the Shenandoah Valley as one of the most progressive there is, and as a top tier program in this region. Supervisors are required by policy to audit officer’s Body Worn Camera (BWC) images monthly to ensure they are within policy and will act if they are not. Harrisonburg police Department takes this review of BWC’s even one step higher, as we have a Use of Force Review Board, which includes two civilian members from our community.

The Harrisonburg Police Department works very hard every single day to ensure the safety of all in our community and ensure the constitutional rights of all. We do this with honor and without prejudice.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.