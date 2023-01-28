Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Harrisonburg Police looking for woman they say broke into a vehicle, cashed checks fraudulently

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police have released photos of a woman they say broke into a vehicle and then fraudulently cashed checks.

HPD said the suspect was driving a gray Ford Explorer with stolen tags, and attempted to alter her appearance with a wig and glasses at a separate bank. This suspect is also related to a similar incident in Staunton.

Anyone with information should call Detective Spiggle at 540-437-2617 or michael.spiggle@harrisonburgva.gov with any information. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Suspect cashing fraudulent checks.
Suspect cashing fraudulent checks.(Brett A. Locklair | Harrisonburg Police Department)
Suspect cashing fraudulent checks.
Suspect cashing fraudulent checks.(Harrisonburg Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmates Escape Abingdon Jail, according to the WCSO.
Inmates who escaped Abingdon jail captured in Tennessee
Suspect leads police on pursuit in Harrisonburg.
Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg
CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger is here to tell you what you need to know as you...
Income tax changes are not just federal: what has changed at the state level
Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal
Rockingham County and Virginia State Police after a pursuit involving a suspect from a...
Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A cold and breezy end to the week
Now that the precautions have become lax by comparison The experts are recording unusually high...
COVID, Flu and RSV cases are trending downward across the U.S.: What about Virginia?
Anicira adds another monthly pet food pantry event
period
Covid, Flu and RSV cases are trending downward across the U.S.: What about Virginia?