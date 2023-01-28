Harrisonburg Police looking for woman they say broke into a vehicle, cashed checks fraudulently

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police have released photos of a woman they say broke into a vehicle and then fraudulently cashed checks.

HPD said the suspect was driving a gray Ford Explorer with stolen tags, and attempted to alter her appearance with a wig and glasses at a separate bank. This suspect is also related to a similar incident in Staunton.

Anyone with information should call Detective Spiggle at 540-437-2617 or michael.spiggle@harrisonburgva.gov with any information. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Suspect cashing fraudulent checks. (Brett A. Locklair | Harrisonburg Police Department)

Suspect cashing fraudulent checks. (Harrisonburg Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.