Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Officials tell WHSV, a suspect is in custody following a police pursuit on Friday night.

The pursuit ended at the entrance of Spotswood High School in Rockingham County. There is not much information, but there will be updates to this story as more information is revealed.

Virginia State Police said the pursuit involved Joseph N. Jenkins, the suspect from a hit-and-run crash in Madison County on Thursday morning.

He was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on Rt. 29 when he rear-ended a Subaru SUV. The driver in the Subaru and a passenger were transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries according to VSP.

VSP also said Jenkins ran from the scene and was believed to be driving a stolen 2015 Ford F-350.

This a developing story. Stay tuned to WHSV for more updates.

You can read the press release about Thursday’s hit and run below.

VSP asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect from a hit-and-run crash in Madison County. The crash occurred Thursday (Jan. 26), at 9:45 a.m. along the 5600 block of Route 29 (S. Seminole Trail).

A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Rt. 29 when it rear-ended a Subaru SUV. The driver in the Subaru and a passenger were transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, Va., fled the scene on foot. Jenkins is 6 foot 2 inches, 190 pounds, was last seen wearing an olive-green hat with an olive-green shirt, blue jeans, and work boots.

Jenkins is believed to be driving a stolen 2015 Ford F-350, white in color with dark trim. Unknown Virginia registration.

If the public sees anyone matching the suspect’s description, please call 911 or #77 on a cell phone.

