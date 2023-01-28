Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave

A teacher in Louisiana has been placed on administrative leave after he reportedly used foul and demeaning language in class. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Officials in Louisiana say a high school faculty member has been placed on leave following an incident at school.

KSLA reports the incident in question was captured on video at Captain Shreve High School. It reportedly shows teacher Mike Diffie using profanity and demeaning language while speaking to a group of students in a classroom.

The video allegedly shows Diffie saying, “If you’re fat, whose fault is that? Yours. Let’s celebrate fat people. Why? They’re going to f****** die because they’re fat.”

Diffie’s comments reportedly continued calling genetics an “excuse” for being fat, because all of his family is fat while he is in shape.

“I do marathons. All my parents are fat. My parents are fat and so is my brother. That’s not genetics, that’s a f****** excuse,” Diffie can allegedly be heard saying on the video.

According to KSLA, several concerned parents reached out to its team regarding the video in question.

A spokesperson for the Caddo Parish Public Schools said Diffie has been placed on administrative leave while releasing the following statement:

“Immediate action was taken by the district once we became aware of the video. We take these matters seriously and started an investigation. The person involved in this incident has since been placed on administrative leave.”

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect leads police on pursuit in Harrisonburg.
Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg
Inmates Escape Abingdon Jail, according to the WCSO.
Inmates who escaped Abingdon jail captured in Tennessee
Sammy J. Martz
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger is here to tell you what you need to know as you...
Income tax changes are not just federal: what has changed at the state level

Latest News

Anicira adds another monthly pet food pantry event
Anicira adds another monthly pet food pantry event
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 27
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Friday, January 27
Harrisonburg Police Department sees uptick in DUI arrests
Harrisonburg Police Chief responds to release of Tyre Nichols video
Afton Express ready to expand schedule amid reported accomplishments
Afton Express ready to expand schedule amid reported accomplishments
Harrisonburg leaders discuss Bluestone Town Center’s potential impact on schools 6pm
Harrisonburg leaders discuss Bluestone Town Center’s potential impact on schools 6pm