Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash

Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people...
Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (CNN) - Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.

Two men, a woman and a two-year-old were hit by bullets. Investigators say one of the men died of his wounds.

Police say a 6-year-old was critically injured in a car crash at the scene.

Detectives are now looking for the person or persons responsible.

They say it’s unclear if the shooting targeted the people in the vehicle or the people walking on the sidewalk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County and Virginia State Police after a pursuit involving a suspect from a...
Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
Inmates Escape Abingdon Jail, according to the WCSO.
Inmates who escaped Abingdon jail captured in Tennessee
Suspect cashing fraudulent checks.
Harrisonburg Police looking for woman they say broke into a vehicle, cashed checks fraudulently
Suspect leads police on pursuit in Harrisonburg.
Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg
On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection...
VCU student dies after hit by car while crossing West Main Street

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the...
Damar Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video
Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Authorities: Bystander killed in mall shooting in Mass.
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
Having a storefront means having more options regularly like her popular truffles.
The Sweet Spot gets storefront after a year on the food truck