Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010. Wersching, known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24” and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died following a battle with cancer at age 45. She passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Los Angeles, her publicist told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24″ and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died. She was 45.

Wersching passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist told The Associated Press. The type of cancer was not specified.

Neil Druckmann, who created “The Last of Us,” wrote on Twitter that “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Actor Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi series “Timeless,” tweeted, “We love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed.”

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career.

Her first credit was in “Star Trek: Enterprise,” and she would go on to have recurring roles in the seventh and eighth seasons of “24,” “Bosch,” “The Vampire Diaries,” Marvel’s “Runaways,” “The Rookie” and, most recently, the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” as the Borg Queen.

She also provided the voice and motion capture performance for Tess for the popular video game “The Last of Us.”

Wershing was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, according to Deadline, and continued working. She’s survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and three sons. A GoFundMe page was set up Sunday to support the family.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County and Virginia State Police after a pursuit involving a suspect from a...
Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
Suspect cashing fraudulent checks.
Harrisonburg Police looking for woman they say broke into a vehicle, cashed checks fraudulently
Harrisonburg Police Department sees uptick in DUI arrests
Harrisonburg Police Chief responds to release of Tyre Nichols video
The actor says the film, Salvage Yard Shine Boys, is loosely based on what started his career.
Chris Hensel from The Dukes of Hazzard teases new movie
Now that the precautions have become lax by comparison The experts are recording unusually high...
COVID, Flu and RSV cases are trending downward across the U.S.: What about Virginia?

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is pushed out of bounds by San Francisco 49ers...
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
From partnerships to events, Three Notch'd Brewery is tackling different approaches to bring...
Brewery utilizes nonalcoholic drinks amid dip in Dry January sales
Technology helps the farmers ensure the quality of the dairy product by monitoring how each cow...
Dairy farm shows why enhancing technology matters during farmer convention
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A mild start to the week
Ben's 6pm Forecast 1/29/2023
Ben's 6pm Forecast 1/29/2023