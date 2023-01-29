Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating the homicide of a Charlottesville man.

CPD announced Sunday, January 29, that officers were called out to Grove Street around 9:40 p.m. yesterday for a report of shots fired. There, they say they found 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith dead inside a parked SUV. He had been shot multiple times.

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

