Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide

By NBC29
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating the homicide of a Charlottesville man.

CPD announced Sunday, January 29, that officers were called out to Grove Street around 9:40 p.m. yesterday for a report of shots fired. There, they say they found 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith dead inside a parked SUV. He had been shot multiple times.

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

