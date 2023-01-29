Chris Hensel from The Dukes of Hazzard teases new movie

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chris Hensel, known as Jeb Stuart Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard television show and Captain California on Hero High, is returning to the screen for a new movie.

Hensel was at Beards and Broads Axecade in Harrisonburg on Saturday teasing the film with memorabilia from his career before the premiere.

“This is our first movie coming out. It’s going to be streaming worldwide but we have the rights to all the DVDs and to show the film at private events,” Hensel said.

The actor says the film, Salvage Yard Shine Boys, is loosely based on the television show that started his career.

The new movie is happening under Hensel’s production company, Jeb Stuart Productions, which is aiming to bring more faith-based movies to the screen. It is a family-friendly movie, so it will only include classics from the series that fit the production company’s ethics like car chases, stunts, and moonshine.

The film features country artists, including Whey Jennings (grandson of Waylon Jennings), Clayton Q, and Hensel’s daughter, Ashley Hensel, who stars in the movie and has four songs on the soundtrack.

Hensel’s production company is seizing the opportunity to bring wholesome entertainment back into films and works through private funding with more spots available.

Hensel plans to return within the next two months, when the release date is confirmed, for a screening of the movie at the Beards and Broads Axecade in Broadway.

