Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Chris Hensel from The Dukes of Hazzard teases new movie

The actor says the film, Salvage Yard Shine Boys, is loosely based on what started his career.
The actor says the film, Salvage Yard Shine Boys, is loosely based on what started his career.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chris Hensel, known as Jeb Stuart Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard television show and Captain California on Hero High, is returning to the screen for a new movie.

Hensel was at Beards and Broads Axecade in Harrisonburg on Saturday teasing the film with memorabilia from his career before the premiere.

“This is our first movie coming out. It’s going to be streaming worldwide but we have the rights to all the DVDs and to show the film at private events,” Hensel said.

The actor says the film, Salvage Yard Shine Boys, is loosely based on the television show that started his career.

The new movie is happening under Hensel’s production company, Jeb Stuart Productions, which is aiming to bring more faith-based movies to the screen. It is a family-friendly movie, so it will only include classics from the series that fit the production company’s ethics like car chases, stunts, and moonshine.

The film features country artists, including Whey Jennings (grandson of Waylon Jennings), Clayton Q, and Hensel’s daughter, Ashley Hensel, who stars in the movie and has four songs on the soundtrack.

Hensel’s production company is seizing the opportunity to bring wholesome entertainment back into films and works through private funding with more spots available.

Hensel plans to return within the next two months, when the release date is confirmed, for a screening of the movie at the Beards and Broads Axecade in Broadway.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County and Virginia State Police after a pursuit involving a suspect from a...
Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
Inmates Escape Abingdon Jail, according to the WCSO.
Inmates who escaped Abingdon jail captured in Tennessee
Suspect cashing fraudulent checks.
Harrisonburg Police looking for woman they say broke into a vehicle, cashed checks fraudulently
Suspect leads police on pursuit in Harrisonburg.
Police chase ends with arrest in Harrisonburg
On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection...
VCU student dies after hit by car while crossing West Main Street

Latest News

Having a storefront means having more options regularly like her popular truffles.
The Sweet Spot gets storefront after a year on the food truck
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasantly cool with a few showers this weekend
Now that the precautions have become lax by comparison The experts are recording unusually high...
COVID, Flu and RSV cases are trending downward across the U.S.: What about Virginia?
Anicira adds another monthly pet food pantry event