A few showers for Sunday

SUNDAY: Cloudy to start the day with a few showers arriving as temperatures remain in the 30s. Staying cloudy throughout the day with a few showers from time to time but no washout and rain will be light. Breezy for the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy for the evening with a spotty shower possible and the breeze fading. Chilly to start the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Remaining cloudy overnight with a spotty shower and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and very pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy for the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Turning mostly cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers to start the day and temperatures in the 30s. Precipitation will turn into simply rain showers heading into the afternoon as it will be cool. Highs in the low to mid 40s. A few rain and snow showers for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. Cloudy overnight with a spotty rain or snow shower and very cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds than sun throughout the day and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Mostly cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Cloudy with a few snow showers overnight but these snow showers will not result in much. Very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A few snow showers to start the day, cloudy, and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Generally cloudy throughout the day with snow flurries. Chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Snow flurries will continue to be possible for the evening and overnight. Very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy through much of the day and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and very cold. Temperatures in the 20s. Mostly sunny throughout the day and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

