Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Texas, Atlanta News First reports.

Officials say police responded to reports of a man banging on doors on the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around 6 a.m. Sunday.

When the officers arrived, they found Bennett “and determined he was intoxicated,” a police news release said.

It is unclear if he was the person banging on doors.

He was taken into custody and transported to the City Detention Center. He was released from jail around 11:45 a.m.

Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs recently celebrated back-to-back national championships.

He is projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft after a stellar career in Athens.

The University of Georgia Bulldogs has had a turbulent off-season.

Last week, University of Georgia transfer and wide receiver Rodarius Jaiquan Thomas was arrested in Athens, Georgia, for domestic violence. He was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.

A crash that killed University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy rocked the community earlier this month. Teammate Warren McClendon and another staff member, Tori Bowles, were injured in the accident.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County and Virginia State Police after a pursuit involving a suspect from a...
Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
Suspect cashing fraudulent checks.
Harrisonburg Police looking for woman they say broke into a vehicle, cashed checks fraudulently
Harrisonburg Police Department sees uptick in DUI arrests
Harrisonburg Police Chief responds to release of Tyre Nichols video
The actor says the film, Salvage Yard Shine Boys, is loosely based on what started his career.
Chris Hensel from The Dukes of Hazzard teases new movie
Now that the precautions have become lax by comparison The experts are recording unusually high...
COVID, Flu and RSV cases are trending downward across the U.S.: What about Virginia?

Latest News

A look at how the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded.
GRAPHIC: How the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded
Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.
Second mountain lion near Los Angeles hit, killed by car
Demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture
Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, who skillfully adapted stories of historical Black figures...
Gregory Allen Howard who wrote ‘Remember the Titans’ dies