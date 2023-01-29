JMU’s ‘Ability First’ event visits Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - James Madison University’s Empowerment3 Center in Harrisonburg visited the Rivermont School to provide physical activity, nutrition and social connection opportunities Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

The organizers, which included JMU students, hosted games encouraging physical movements and exercise to children and adults with or without disabilities.

The center says it was important to visit the Roanoke Valley to identify underserved people and improve their quality of life. Empowerment3 recently received a grant from the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities to establish other Ability First programs around the state.

For those who were not able to attend this weekend, Empowerment3 resources are available online, including weekly virtual mentorship programs, by visiting empowerment3.jmu.edu or sending an email to empowerment3@jmu.edu.

