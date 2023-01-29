A mild start to the week

SUNDAY: Cloudy for the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Remaining cloudy overnight with areas of patchy fog. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day with areas of patchy fog. Chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with even a few spots hitting 60 degrees! Partly cloudy for the evening and chilly with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s. Turning mostly cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cold to start the day with temperatures in the 30s. The front that will have passed through our area Monday will stall out to the south as several systems will develop along this front. For our area, we are looking at just getting scraped by these systems. A few rain and snow showers for the day but not resulting in much precipitation. If the front stays more north, that would increase our precipitation chances. If the front remains more south, precipitation will be hard to come by.

Staying cloudy for the day and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. A few rain and snow showers for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. Precipitation may change to all snow showers overnight. It’s possible this could lead to a dusting of snow in a few spots, but that’s not very promising. Very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Cloudy for the day and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Remaining cloudy overnight. Very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold to start the day with temperatures in the 30s. A few rain and snow showers for the day and generally cloudy. Chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Cloudy and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and a spotty rain or snow shower. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Decreasing clouds throughout much of the day and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Breezy during the afternoon. A very cold evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 20s. Clear and turning frigid for the night with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and frigid. Temperatures start in the teens. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

