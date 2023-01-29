The Sweet Spot gets storefront after a year on the food truck

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The Sweet Spot Dessert Truck now has a location indoors. Founder Cassie Varner had a celebration to let people know where they can find her during the week.

The food truck was mainly able to provide fried items. Having a storefront means having more options like her popular truffles more regularly .

“I’m able to sell those and I cannot even keep up with those. They are selling faster than I can even make them. That’s one of my favorite ones and apparently my customers, favorite ones too,” Varner said.

The storefront is inside Taste: the Southern Market. Taste owner, Bobbi Turner took a chance on giving Varner a permanent spot with sweet inspiration in mind.

“My mother, when she was living, she was a funnel cake fanatic. When she had Cassie’s, she told me your friend’s funnel cake is the best in the world. I want to people in a town to get a chance to get a funnel cake because a lot of her events were out of town,” Turner said.

Varner hopes both her business and Taste can get more customers through each other’s following.

The Sweet Spot Dessert Truck has been up and running for a year. Customers are rooting for its success because they say Varner’s heart is as sweet as her creations.

“She’s just a community person. We’ve tried the truck and different things, different events, and bought things off social media. It’s been really good. I’m glad she’s finally got a spot to be home for her,” The Sweet Spot supporter James May said.

Having a storefront also means that people can call in orders as much as they stop by. One of the future goals is to bring gluten-free options to the menu.

The Sweet Spot Dessert Truck will still work events and on weekends according to the schedule.

Taste: the Southern Market is located at 906 S. Third Street in Shenandoah.

