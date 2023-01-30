Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Mya Councill

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Mya Councill is a standout three-sport athlete at Mountain View High School who is also a very dedicated student in the classroom.

“I am a teammate on and off the court. I also like being a friend on and off the court. Sometimes I do have to step up and be a leader which can be challenging at times but I think being able to be vocal with the team on and off the court is also really beneficial,” said Councill, a senior at Mountain View High School.

Councill has been a varsity basketball player all four years at Mountain View and has been one of the team’s top performers having made the All-District Team as a sophomore and junior.

“She is the one who gets everything started for us. She’s our point guard, she handles the ball, she is a great decision maker, her basketball IQ is through the roof, and she’s just a really game savvy and smart point guard,” said Mountain View Girls Basketball Head Coach Jeff Burner.

Councill said that she enjoys facilitating for her teammates on the court.

“My passing is a big key to my game. I do really well at seeing the court, the whole court, and getting other players open and when I see the open person I try to get them a shot,” she said.

Councill also plays tennis, and played four years of varsity volleyball.

“I think the girls are amazing for the team, our chemistry on and off the court was amazing this year and I just love the intensity of the game. I like throwing myself around, I like getting hits, it’s just so much intensity and so much fun,” she said.

In all of her sports, Councill has grown as a leader over the years.

“Mya is that vocal leader. She’s the one who is not afraid to tell the others what they need to do and is the one who expressed what needs to happen,” said Burner.

Councill said that Mountain View’s small school size made it even more important for her to step up as a leader on the court.

“At times it’s challenging but I have to be the senior, be the leader, and help other players out,” she said.

In the classroom Councill takes her academics very seriously, she boasts a 4.06 GPA and attends the Massanutten Regional Governor’s School.

“That takes a lot of extra effort and time in terms of commitment. So the fact that she can be an outstanding athlete and an outstanding student, to me means what it should be to be a student-athlete,” said Massanutten Regional Governor’s School Director Susan Fream.

Councill said that her favorite subject in school is science and that she plans to attend a four-year university in the fall. She said that being in Governor’s School has helped prepare her for the road ahead.

“The biggest thing that I used to struggle with was procrastination but I’ve learned that you can not procrastinate in hard courses and especially getting prepared for college I have to stay on top of the game. Taking harder classes is so beneficial,” she said.

Susan Fream said that one of the most impressive things about Councill is her willingness to help other students and teachers.

“Even on a teacher work day when she did not have to be at school at all I said I’m working on a project can you come and help me? So she came in on a teacher work day when she could’ve been home in bed to come and help. As a teacher and an administrator it’s nice to have those people that you can count on no matter what,” said Fream.

Coaches and teachers say that Councill is a pleasure to be around.

“She has a very witty personality, she has a dry sense of humor and she will bust on you when she gets the chance. I’ll miss that aspect of it because she’s a fun kid to coach and she’s also very basketball smart so you can talk basketball with her,” said Burner.

Susan Fream said that the way Councill supports her teammates and classmates is the best part about having her in school.

“She’s always willing to help out and go above and beyond so that’s my favorite thing about her because I know I can depend on her and I think not only does she do that in the classroom but it shows that she’s a good teammate just in life not just on the court,” said Fream.

Councill said ultimately she hopes she has made a positive impact on those around her.

“I hope the impact that I’ve left for my coaches and also my teammates and fellow classmates coming up, I hope that I left them with the impact to always work hard and always try your best. Even when you’re not winning all the games you still have to try hard for your coaches and your teammates,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.