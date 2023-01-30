Draw Your Weather
Dairy farm shows why enhancing technology matters during farmer convention

Farmers discuss the future of farming technology .
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The 72nd Young Farmers of Virginia Convention taught attendees how to maximize dairy farming at Windcrest Holsteins. The Yutzy Family Farm has more than half a century’s worth of experience, and they know that the cow’s health is everything.

“Cow comfort is a very important part of our management at Windcrest. We try hard to ensure that cows have a long, productive life here,” Dave Yutzy said.

More than a thousand cows on this farm make milk by the gallons every day. Technology helps farmers ensure the quality of the dairy product by monitoring how each cow is doing.

“We have ear tags that measure activity. It also helps us track the health of the cow temperature... and it will give us a chart telling us if the cows doing normal work, and also alerts us if she might be coming sick,” Dairy Farmer Aaron Yutzy said.

According to Aaron, the future of dairy farming could have more automation.

“We might see a rotary parlor, where the cows are spinning with equipment to clean the cows and attach milkers,” Farmer Aaron Yutzy said.

There is a chance more automation will come to manure processing for better regulation, efficiency, and to improve dairy farming for the future.

The convention inspired farmers of the next generation to pursue a career in dairy work,

“I really want to go into beef cattle or dairy cattle farming because my family’s been doing it for over 20 years, and I just really like seeing the cows,” young farmer Angie Mcdonald.

Farmer Aaron Yutzy said there are many opportunities for technology in farming, but it is about picking ones that suit what you are after.

