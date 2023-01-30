Honey Run Elementary raising money for the Humane Society of Shenandoah County

QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the month of February, each class at Honey Run Elementary is in competition to bring in the most supplies for the Humane Society of Shenandoah County.

“Specifically cat food and cat litter because that is the big population. When they bring the food in they are counted at the end of the month the top three classes get the ultimate reward which is to have Vicki Lutz and her therapy dogs come in and spend time with them in the classroom,” Julie Walthall, a speech pathologist at Honey Run Elementary, explained.

The reward doesn’t stop with furry friends, Tahoe, Ragz and Vinny. Sandy Hook PE teacher Vicki Lutz says the students are able to gain valuable lessons by spending time with the animals.

“Taking care of animals teaches our children compassion, that is a lot of what our students in our schools don’t have anymore. The video games and the tech and all that stuff don’t teach that so much. I always tell my [students] there is not another animal in this world that will love you like a dog,” Lutz explained.

Lutz says these dogs are able to offer the students a friend, no questions asked.

“They need somebody just to say, hey you are a good person. You are going to be okay,” Lutz said.

Over the past decade, these three women have worked together on this fundraiser. Julie Walthall says last year had the best turnout with 8,000 pounds of supplies collected.

Teachers and staff at the school also participate in the fundraiser by selling t-shirts, jean passes, and even hosting a luncheon. Those funds support the Humane Society’s spay-neuter program.

“Spaying and neutering are so important. Right now, across the country, there are so many animals in shelters right now. Post covid has been horrible. There are so many animals in the shelters that can’t keep up the rescue. Groups can’t keep up. It is so important to spay and neuter your pets. get them spayed and neutered early on. Cats can get pregnant at four months old,” Melisa Miller with the Humane Society explained. “They can have 3-4 litters a year now that the climate is warmer.”

The Humane Society works with Anicira Veterinary Center in Harrisonburg to support spaying and neutering. HSSCVA.org has more information on how you can access those services or donate to the cause.

Lutz says this year she will implement a new practice in the time students spend with the dogs, to better understand if students need support at home by asking the students to report any animal abuse.

“If someone is that mean that they can mistreat an animal, then you have no idea what might go on. There is much much research that supports that. It is some of our first signs,” Lutz added.

Honey Run Elementary school will be collecting donations for most of February. For more information, call the school at (540) 477-2927.

