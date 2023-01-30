Draw Your Weather
Name released of body found during search of Rockfish River

Search underway for two people missing from an SUV found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County
Search underway for two people missing from an SUV found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County(Virginia State Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST
NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A body found during the search of the Rockfish River in Nelson County, where an SUV was found submerged in December, has been identified.

Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team divers continued their efforts Friday, January 27, aiming to find two additional bodies missing after the SUV’s driver went into the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in late 2022. Three had already been found.

The body found Friday, the fourth of five people sought, was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner and has been identified as Myson Sylvestre, 18, of Arrington.

State Police continue their search for one final person.

The SUV had been swept away by the strong current, and three bodies were found shortly after: Christopher W. Doss, 17 of Arrington and what are believed to be the remains of an 11-year-old boy, plus the body of Pharoh M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington.

