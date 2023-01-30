New Market Town Council to hire new town manager Monday night

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The New Market Town Council will select the town’s next town manager at a special meeting on Monday night. New Market’s current town manager Todd Walters informed the council of his intention to retire a few months ago after over five years on the job.

“Todd has been kind enough that he is going to work a while with the new town manager. We have a number of large projects and he’s going to help with the transition,” said New Market Vice Mayor Peggy Harkness. “He has done an incredible job for us. he’s been a great town manager and he will be greatly missed.”

According to Harkness, the town council has already made an offer to its top candidate after a two-month search and will vote on Monday night to make the hiring official. She said that it was important to find a candidate who was the right fit for the town.

“Someone who can manage multiple projects and integrate themselves with the staff and with the community and with the town council. I just think fit is so important,” she said. “The person can have all the things listed on the resume and just sound terrific and read perfectly but they must be able to fit into the staff, into the town, into the community, and with the town council.”

The new town manager will start in mid-Febuaray and work briefly with Walters before he retires to allow for a smooth transition.

“Like with any person coming into a new position we hope to help him get settled in quickly and to use the old adage, help him hit the ground running,” said Harkness.

The meeting will happen Monday night at the town’s municipal offices.

