Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail

Hiking trail
Hiking trail(MGN / Pixabay)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties.

The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.

The new trail is expected to be a gravel trail that utilizes existing railbeds and some shared roadways. Funding will go toward bridge repairs and preparing the trail surface; a multi-use trail for walking, running, biking, and horseback riding, that provides opportunities for residents and visitors to engage with the scenic beauty of Craig and Botetourt counties and Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

“People will be able to enjoy this unique and historical scenic trail with ease,” says Jessie Spence, chairman of Craig County Board of Supervisors. “The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will be an outstanding asset to Craig County, Botetourt County, and the region. It will be one of the most scenic, if not the most scenic, trails in the commonwealth.”

At their September 2022 meeting, the Commonwealth Transportation Board authorized up to $1 million dollars to the trail to support pre-construction planning activities. Both Botetourt and Craig counties have formed citizen committees to assist with the planning phase. These committees will help mitigate citizen concerns and assist the localities in recognizing and addressing potential issues. The citizen committees will share additional information and plans as they are developed.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The actor says the film, Salvage Yard Shine Boys, is loosely based on what started his career.
Chris Hensel from The Dukes of Hazzard teases new movie
Rockingham County and Virginia State Police after a pursuit involving a suspect from a...
Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
Suspect cashing fraudulent checks.
Harrisonburg Police looking for woman they say broke into a vehicle, cashed checks fraudulently
Harrisonburg Police Department sees uptick in DUI arrests
Harrisonburg Police Chief responds to release of Tyre Nichols video
Having a storefront means having more options regularly like her popular truffles.
The Sweet Spot gets storefront after a year on the food truck

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A mild start to the week
Ben's 11pm Forecast 1/29/2023
Ben's 11pm Forecast 1/29/2023
One popular myth is that the cold can make you sick.
Cold Weather Myths: Being out in the cold can make you sick
Cold Weather Myths: The cold can make you sick
Cold Weather Myths: The cold can make you sick