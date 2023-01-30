SCSO asking for help looking for suspect

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted suspect.

According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee Herald, of New Market is wanted for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, alleged distribution of methamphetamine, and alleged distribution of methamphetamine while allegedly in possession of a firearm.

The SCSO says that because of the charges, Herald should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this person, the SCSO wants people to use caution, and do not approach.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jessie Lee Herald, they are encouraged to contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.

