SCSO asking for help looking for suspect

The SCSO is asking for help finding a wanted suspect from New Market.
The SCSO is asking for help finding a wanted suspect from New Market.(Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted suspect.

According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee Herald, of New Market is wanted for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, alleged distribution of methamphetamine, and alleged distribution of methamphetamine while allegedly in possession of a firearm.

The SCSO says that because of the charges, Herald should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this person, the SCSO wants people to use caution, and do not approach.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jessie Lee Herald, they are encouraged to contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.

