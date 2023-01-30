Multiple crashes close southbound lanes on I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - All southbound lanes on I-81 are closed near MM 213 according to VDOT.

This is because of multiple vehicle crashes, one at MM 209 and MM 211, according to VDOT as of 2:24 p.m. Backups are reportedly 5 miles as of 2:42 p.m.

All traffic heading south is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 213A near Greenville, with Route 11 reportedly experiencing backups as well according to VDOT.

WHSV has reached out to officials for more information about each accident, and we will share any and all updates once we have them.

Update: Crash: SB on I-81 at MM211.0 (2.2mi south of US-11S Exit213) in Augusta Co. All SB travel lanes closed. Delay 5 mi. 2:42PM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) January 30, 2023

