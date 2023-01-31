Draw Your Weather
14-year-old girl reported missing out of Front Royal

Courtesy: Front Royal Police
Courtesy: Front Royal Police
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28.

According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black and 5′2″ with brown eyes and reddish/brown hair, and may be in the Richmond or Manassas area.

She was last known to be wearing a tan coat with blue jeans that have holes in them. Pinckney has dental braces and hoop nose piercings on both sides. She also has a belly button piercing and was last reported seen with scars on her wrists.

Contact 540-636-2208 with information.

