3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school.

In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday.

Staff administered Narcan, followed by CPR. The student regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital.

Investigators say two female students had taken counterfeit Percocet pills that actually contained Fentanyl.

After further investigation, Jerry Montiel-Sanchez, 18, of Culpeper was arrested for distributing a Schedule I or II controlled substance. He is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

Two female students, one 16-year-old and one 17-year-old also face distribution charges. The teens are now in their parent’s custody as they await their court dates.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with further arrests expected.

