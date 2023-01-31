Collaborative planning for downtown park in Harrisonburg begins

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last week Harrisonburg’s City Council approved city staff to begin working with the non-profit Build Our Park to develop a plan to build a public park downtown next to city hall.

On Tuesday city staff met with members of the non-profit for the first time to begin collaborating on plans for the park.

“Those meetings are going to result in a comprehensive plan for the development of the park. Things like the design, the concept, amenities, the budget, the timing, how soon it will be to develop the park, and what the long-term maintenance of the park will look like,” said Erin Bishop, Vice President of Build Our Park.

Build Our Park is made up of community members and organizations looking to facilitate and privately fund the creation of the park. The non-profit has already been working on the project for years.

“There have been traffic studies and parking plans and lots of very important planning that has gone on behind the scenes to allow us to arrive at this really exciting phase in the park planning process,” said Bishop.

The park would be built around the Turner Pavillion and include space between the Harrisonburg Electric Commission, behind the Community Foundation Offices, and stretch to the other side of the pavilion where a gravel lot outside City Hall would be replaced.

“A lot of the things the community wants to see in an urban downtown park are places to come together, flexible amenities that could allow the space to be used in a number of creative ways that will evolve as the city does grow and change,” said Bishop.

Bishop said that while the design of the park is currently a blank slate there are a number of previous design concepts that have been created over the years that include structures she anticipates will make it into the final design.

“Play structures for children are important, entertainment venues where flexible staging can be employed, minimal recreation but walking and ways we can engage with nature and appreciate sustainability,” she said.

The budget for the project has not yet been determined and Bishop that it will depend on what the park’s final design looks like.

“The budget is something we’re looking forward to really finding out going forward. That will be dependent on the ultimate design and scope so this could be something like a $1.2 million project with upwards of $5.5 million,” she said.

Bishop said that the comprehensive plan process with the city will likely take one to two years.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.